Elsie Virginia Moser, 90, of Owings passed away April 9, 2025, at her home surrounded by family. She was born September 6, 1934, in Onley, VA to Oscar James and Virginia Bell (Kilmon) Landon. Elsie grew up in Crisfield, MD and graduated from Crisfield High School.

She married Charles Moser in 1957, and they lived in New Carrollton before moving to Owings in 1971. She worked as a school bus driver in New Carrollton and later went to work at A&P Grocery Store in Prince Frederick, retiring in 1989. Elsie was a member of Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church and in her spare time she enjoyed shopping, especially at Kohl’s for her grandchildren, traveling to Las Vegas, playing slot machines, camping, going to Ocean City, and watching Fox News.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Charles Carl Moser, sons James W. Moser and Charles C. Moser, Jr., brothers Curtis and Jack Landon, and sisters Normbell Landon and Margaret Ward. She is survived by her sons William Moser and his wife Edith of Lusby and Kevin Moser of Owings, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Millard Landon and his wife Brenda as well as numerous nieces and nephews.