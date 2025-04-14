Beloved father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather Terrell Jackson (Ted) Money of St. Leonard, Md., passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2025, at the grand old age of 90.

Born on Sept. 16, 1934, in Fort Gaines, Ga., to Herman and Mildred Money, Ted moved with his mother and two brothers, Leon and Ray, to Washington, D.C.’s Maryland suburbs, which became his lifelong home. He graduated from Hyattsville’s Northwestern High School in 1953 and went to work for Sears, Roebuck and Co. right after graduation. He moved on to driving a delivery route for a local meat company, Briggs & Co., and eventually transferred to Giant Foods, from which he retired in 2005. He was a lifelong Teamster with Local 639, for whom he served as a shop steward.

He married Millicent DeMarinis, a teacher, in June 1962, and they settled in Lanham, Md. Together they raised four children: Vickie Underwood (Thomas), Pennie Hollister (Bill), Matthew Money (Kim) and Jennifer Strom (William). After retirement, he and Millie built their dream home in St. Leonard, Md., where Ted spent many happy hours taking care of the yard and tinkering in his garage workshop.

Ted embraced the simple family life and enjoyed the beauty and peace of being out in nature. He was happiest outdoors: studying the stars through his telescope; taking his children deep-sea fishing on annual summer vacations in Daytona Beach and the Outer Banks; driving fast cars and boats; and watching his beloved Baltimore Orioles play. He enjoyed keeping up with politics and read the newspaper from cover to cover every day. He and Millie found friends and community at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hyattsville, where he served on the Vestry.

A handful of scratch-off lottery tickets always made him grin, but being surrounded by his ever-expanding family at special events and holidays was Ted’s greatest pleasure.

In addition to his wife and four children, Ted is survived by 10 grandchildren (Brian, Adrienne, Billye III, Heather, Kevin, Melissa, Rachel, Aaron, Matthew, and Karlee) and 15 great-grandchildren (Carleigh, Carson, Charlotte, Emma, Bo IV, Ben, Hunter, Archer, Mariah, Wyatt, Trinity, Brock, Dakota, Charlotte and Ryler). Great-grandchild No. 16 is expected in September.

Donations in Ted’s honor are welcome at the Calvert County branch of Hospice of the Chesapeake or Christ Church Calvert, in Port Republic.