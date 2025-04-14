Lauren Jean Ragan, 32, of North Beach and formerly of Broomes Island, passed away April 12, 2025. She was born March 26, 1993 in St. Mary’s County to Jeannette Marie Harmon and Teddy Nathel Ragan, Jr. Lauren grew up in Broomes Island, attended Calvert High School and worked as a waitress at various local restaurants. She had a great sense of humor and brought joy to people around her with her carefree personality and infectious laugh. Lauren had a unique ability to make friends fast and kept in touch with a lot of them. She was very adventurous and enjoyed traveling, visiting restaurants, shopping, rollerblading, dancing and spending time with her friends and family, especially her children. Lauren loved being a mom and would do anything for her boys.

Lauren is survived by her children Colt Hanna and Shane Orencia, mother Jeannette Matetzschk and her husband Fritz of Huntingtown, father Teddy Ragan, Jr. of Baltimore, sisters Rachel Pitcher of Broomes Island, and Amanda Wise and her husband George of Broomes Island, brother Joshua Sutphin of Huntingtown, nephew Jack Wise, grandparents James and Anne Harmon and John Crine, aunts Teresa McCall, Sharon Harmon, and Jennifer Crine and uncles Jerry Harmon and Daniel Harmon. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Thelma Jean Crine and cousins Paul Donaldson and William Donaldson.