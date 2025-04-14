Bruce Michael McCurdy of Marriottsville, MD was born on May 29, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. He passed away peacefully on Apr 2, 2025 surrounded by his loving nieces and nephews at Howard County General Hospital, Columbia, MD from complications with pneumonia.

On May 5, 1988 he married the love of his life Mary Katherine Russell in Elkton, MD. Together they celebrated 33 wonderful years of marriage until her passing Nov 24, 2021. Bruce’s unconditional love of Mary (“Khackie”) and family were his pride and joy. He enjoyed working with Mary on their garden beds, planting and decorating a variety of beautiful flowers every year just the way she wanted them and he made sure she had her flowers in her garden beds even after her passing.

Together they enjoyed traveling on many rendezvous to New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona and the Adirondacks to name a few, touring museums and historical sites and they shared frequent gatherings with close friends and their American Legion colleagues engaging in storytelling of their many adventures and travels.

Bruce was an avid reader of various “period” books and magazines, especially those of the early American and Western era’s. He also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and said he could answer any question on the American history category. He enjoyed listening to old time country music, bluegrass, Appalachian and folk songs and on occasion could be found playing his mandolin and fiddle with his buddies. His favorite sport by far was hockey, and watching the Washington Capitals.

Bruce was a hardworking man and took great pride in whatever project he was engaged in. His woodworking and metal fabrication talents were the envy of his many friends. He even hand sewn a couple of Native American dresses made out of real leather and also crafted beaded jewelry for Mary. There wasn’t much he couldn’t figure out although often challenged at times with the modern “technical” world of things. He was a unique character for sure with a great sense of humor and loved to share stories of his and Mary’s life that always made everyone laugh.

Bruce retired after 25 years of service with BG&E as an expert gas welder. He was a Vietnam era Veteran of the United States Army and a 40 plus year member of the American Legion, Adams, Hannah, Moore Memorial Post 156 in Ellicott City, MD. Of those 40 years, Bruce served nearly 20 years as the Post Sergeant at Arms, was an active member of the Christmas/Holiday Party committee, an active member and instrumental contributor to the Howard County Flag Retirement program and served 12 years as the armorer of the Old Post Rifle and Pistol Club. He was also supportive of “Tunnels to Towers”.

Bruce is survived by his nieces and nephews: Lois Ann Springer (Dale), Valley Lee, MD, Joe Mike Russell, Port Orange, FL, Tina Russell (Mike), California, MD and Tommy Unkle, St. Mary’s City, MD. He is also survived by his great niece and nephews: Jennifer Shizak (Andy), Lusby, MD, Jeffrey Springer, Abell, MD and Brian Unkle (Lori), Leonardtown, MD and his loving great, great nieces and nephews, Kyle Shizak, Fleming Island, FL, Elizabeth Shizak, Lusby, MD, JJ Springer and Kendal Springer, Cambridge, MD, Sydney Mooney, Huntsville, AL, and Mia Huff, Carlie Huff and Jordan Huff, Leonardtown, MD. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joseph Parrylee Russell, Jr. and his niece, Brenda Marie Unkle.

Family will receive friends on April 15, 2025 at 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a service celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Morganza, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Springer, Jeffrey Springer, JJ Springer, Andy Shizak, Elizabeth Shizak and Brian Unkle.

Honorary military participants will be: Past Cmdr. Lt. Col. Edward A. Hall, USMC (Ret), Chairman, Howard County Veterans Commission, Col. Greg Jolissaint, US Army (Ret) and the American Legion, Post 156 & 300, VFW Post 7472 and Commandant William (Bill) Swain of the SSGT KARL G. TAYLOR, Marine Corps League, Det.1084.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org and St. Jude’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.