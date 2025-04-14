Denise Ann Hicks, 70 of League City, TX, (formerly of Bel Alton, MD) passed away peacefully April 5, 2025 at Morningside House in Waldorf, MD, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on March 1, 1955 in Terantum, PA to the late Robert Lairde Wadding and Dolores Ann (Canale) Wadding.

Denise is a 1973 graduate of Ashland High School in Ashland, OH. While working as a waitress at a local truck shop, she met the love of her life, Ronald Hicks. The two married on December 28, 1974 in Ashland, OH and have celebrated over 50 wonderful years together. After her husband enlisted in the Air Force, they moved to Travis AFB in California, where she worked as a telephone operator before moving to Okinawa, Japan with her husband. While in Okinawa, Denise began her long career with General Services Administration (GSA). After retiring from the Air Force, and travelling the world, the couple returned to Maryland and she continued her career with GSA as a dedicated Program Office Administrator until she retired in 2016 as the Administrator for Computers for Learning. She earned her Associates degree in Management Development from the College of Southern Maryland.

Denise loved to travel and preferred anywhere with a beach, and if that wasn’t available a lakefront view. Her hobbies included ceramics, looking for glass balls, playing BUNKO with friends, and shopping (her favorite extracurricular activity). She enjoyed sporting around in her dream car, a 1994 Camero. She had a green thumb, loved to garden, and had beautiful roses. As her grandchildren were born, she took on the role of a doting and loving grandmother, gaining her favorite title, Grammie. She spent time with each of them teaching them how to make rock candy and nut rolls, a favorite tradition she passed to each of them. She gave each child time alone with her and girl week became a thing as they got older. One granddaughter recalls how you could start a Friday evening with her, and on Sunday afternoon have a brand-new wardrobe! She taught each of them self-care, including hair styling and make-up. She always encouraged them to look their best and show their true beauty.

In addition to her beloved husband, Ron, she is also survived by her children, Heather Hicks Walzel of Pomfret, MD and Michael “Mike” Hicks, Sr. of Huntingtown, MD; grandchildren: Joseph F. Walzel, Jr. (Camryn), Mariya E. Walzel, Kaitlynn T. Hicks; Samantha A. Baden (Joe); Victoria G. Walzel; Leanna M. Walzel; Michael R. Hicks, Jr.; and Christopher R. Hicks; and her great-grandchildren: Violet Walzel, Weston Walzel and Hudson Baden. Also surviving her is her uncle Gene Canale (Joanne) of Westminster, MD and her siblings: Deborah Jaques (Rosemary) of League City, TX, Robert Wadding (Karen) of Baltimore, MD, and Doreen Wadding of Vandergrift, PA; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Robert and Dolores Wadding, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Wadding.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Point Lookout Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10am, Morgan Cemetery in Olive Hill, KY, where she will be laid to rest.

A repass will be held after services on April 17, 2025 at the Moose Lodge in White Plains, 4765 Crain Highway, White Plains, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Floral Arrangements can be sent to Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Point Lookout Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.