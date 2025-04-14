Brenda Ann Monshower, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away with family on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Georgetown University Hospital.

Brenda was born on May 27, 1953, in Asheville, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend for over 20 years, Alvin Monshower; her stepson, Alex Monshower; her loving parents, Neal and Betty Mintz; and two brothers, Edward and Robert Mintz.

Brenda relocated to Maryland with her family when she was about three years old and made Maryland her home. She remained close to family in NC. After High School, she worked at the Grand Union grocery store for thirteen years as a bookkeeper. She then took classes to become a Real Estate Agent, eventually managed a real estate office, and taught real estate classes and trained agents throughout Maryland. She was known for her dedication and expertise, helping families find their dream homes over the years. She had a warm personality and enjoyed meeting people from all over. Brenda took great pride in her work, often going above and beyond to ensure her clients were satisfied and well-informed.

Brenda was a devoted mother who valued her relationship with her daughter, Kelly, and son-in-law Jim. Her proudest title was MiMi, grandmother to her beloved grandchildren, Kayla (Easton) Baker, Justin (Emily) Ryan, and Jack (Isabel) Ryan. She was a wonderful grandmother who cherished and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Brenda loved taking walks, observing birds, traveling, singing, gardening, and cherishing moments with her grandchildren. She was also a great storyteller and had a knack for telling jokes. She was also a devout Christian and part of the Vestry at Christ Church.

Friends will be received at Christ Episcopal Church in Chaptico on April 23rd. Service at 3:00 pm at the church, Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm at the Church Hall.

Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Samaritan’s Purse of NC, Tunnel to Towers, or Christ Episcopal Church of Chaptico.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.