Mark Alan Coontz, Jr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on April 8, 2025 following a courageous battle with cancer. Mark was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and a cherished friend. Mark is survived by his wife, Laura Elizabeth Coontz, and his children, Gavin Joseph and Charlotte Grace Coontz, his parents, Mark Alan Coontz Sr. and Mary Ann Blankenship, siblings, Bobbie Coontz and Crystal Hebb as well as sisters-in-law, Michelle Fean (Jason), Stacy Wood (Eric) and brother-in-law, Jason Bean (Anna) along with extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Coontz and his beloved grandparents, Robert and Katherine Gandy, and Jimmie and Frances Coontz.

Mark was born December 8, 1983 in Cheverly, MD. As a young child, he moved to St. Mary’s County and proudly called it home for the remainder of his days. Mark graduated from Great Mills High School and the James Forest Technical Center in 2002. In 2004, Mark married his high school sweetheart, Laura, and they spent 20 years building a life together they were proud of. Over the years he served his community in a variety of ways; he was a volunteer firefighter in Ridge, MD and Forestville, MD, a Red Cross volunteer and most recently a Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Following his original cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2005, Mark had to let go of his dream to be a professional firefighter however, he was resilient and found other paths that led to fulfillment. He greatly enjoyed his time as the Bowling Center Manager for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation on Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

Mark found great joy in the simple things; his fishing pole by the pond, a beautiful day in the hunting blind, a golf cart ride around the farm or a cold beer by the bonfire surrounded by family and friends. His greatest joy, though, was being a father. He would beam with pride any time he was with his children. Mark was also strong in his Catholic faith as an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Leonardtown, MD. Mark was greatly honored to serve as Grand Knight of his Knights of Columbus Council. His kind heart and patient ear allowed him to forge many lasting friendships. Once you were a friend of Mark’s he considered you family. He loved with his whole heart and will be greatly missed.

Pallbearers are: Bobbie Coontz, Leroy Owens, Blake Hill, Thomas Quinn, Steven Burgess and Garrett Fean. Honorary pallbearers are: Kirsti Coontz, Bella Hebb, Damon Hebb, Caleb Bean, Eli Bean, Kendall Fean, Sarah Wood and Easton Wood.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 14, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Ryan Pineda and Rev. Edward Hegnauer on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 12:00 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family towards a Trust Fund for Mark’s children at, 44655 Grand Slam Lane, California, MD 20619.

