Gary Thomas Hill, born on September 20, 1943, passed away on March 11, 2025, at the age of 81. He was born to Thomas Joseph Hill and Gladys Hill (Cordes) and grew up in a loving family that helped shape the man he would become.

Gary proudly served in the United States Navy from 1961 through 1977. During his military service, he was recognized with the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the Air Medal with a 4th Strike/Flight Award, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star and the National Defense Service Medal.

In September of 1976, Gary married Patricia Hill. Together, the couple enjoyed trips to the beach in Ocean City and to the picturesque Shenandoah Mountains. During their leisure time, Gary found joy in playing golf, watching sports, and feeding wild birds. He and Patricia also lovingly cared for numerous stray cats.

After his Navy service, Gary became a project manager, contributing many years of service to his work. His professional life was marked by dedication, skill, and a commitment to excellence.

Gary’s family will continue to honor his memory. He is survived by his nieces Michele Lewis of St. Petersburg, FL, Jaclyn Sowell of Hollywood, MD, Linda Ramirez of Ocala, FL, and Karen Alfora of Hollywood, FL. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Robert Windsor of Bittinger, MD, and sister Dolores Saler of Auburndale, FL, as well as good family friend Joseph Sansone of Mechanicsville, MD.

Gary will be remembered for his kind spirit, the quiet moments of generosity he shared, and the strong relationships he fostered with those he loved. While his passing leaves a profound void, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, located at 11301 Crain Highway in Cheltenham, Maryland.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.