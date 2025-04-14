Sports Wagering Contributes $4.4 Million to the State During March 2025

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $4,419,403 in contributions to the state during March 2025.

Through the first nine months of Fiscal Year 2025 (July 2024 through March 2025), sports wagering has contributed $65,590,694 to the state compared to $41,905,251 for the same period in FY2024. The state’s share of sports wagering proceeds is directed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $588,500,308 during March 2025 and won back $540,648,347 in prizes, leaving sportsbook operators holding 8.1% of the handle, the second-lowest hold percentage in the last 12 months. Operators pay 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

The state had 11 mobile sports wagering platforms and 12 retail sportsbook locations that operated during March.

A detailed summary of the March 2025 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for March 2025:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $15,145,894 (includes $18,850 in deductible free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $573,354,414 (includes $17,140,195 in deductible free promotional wagers)

Combined: $588,500,308

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $14,781,275

Mobile: $525,867,071

Combined: $540,648,347

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $364,619 (2.4%)

Mobile: $47,487,342 (8.3%)

Combined: $47,851,961 (8.1%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $543,033

Mobile: $28,919,653

Combined: $29,462,687

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $81,455

Mobile: $4,337,948

Combined: $4,419,403

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $154,043,854

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $3,784,407

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming – Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.