May 2025 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

May is packed with exciting events at the Calvert Marine Museum! Enjoy the Solomons Maritime Festival on May 3 with free museum admission, boat rides, live music, and hands-on activities, or explore local history at the Lore Oyster House and Cove Point Lighthouse throughout the month. Special events include Jordan Davis live in concert on May 24, Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities on May 16, and unique experiences like the Fossil Field Experience, Mother’s Day Evening Cruise, and Artifact Tours—plus daily cruises on the Wm. B. Tennison and a dazzling Jewelry Trunk Show!

For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Select days in the month of May – Lore Oyster House., Join us at the newly refurbished Lore Oyster House. Located six-tenths of a mile south of the main museum campus on Solomons Island Road, this 1934 seafood packing house offers exhibits that explore all aspects of oyster processing. No admission required. Visit our website for all summer dates! Lore Oyster House | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday through Sunday, in the month of May – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m., Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. *Please note: May 3 will follow the event schedule for the Solomons Maritime Festival. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, in the month of May – Cove Point Lighthouse grounds and Visitors Center 1 – 4 p.m., The Cove Point Lighthouse grounds are open to the public during the summer months to enjoy a view of the Calvert Cliffs, explore the base of the lighthouse tower, and learn about the history of the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. No admission required. NOTE: The beach is not open to the public.

Thursdays, May 1 & 8 – Sea Squirts 10:15 & 11:15 a.m., This month’s theme is Hungry Caterpillar/Butterfly. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, May 2 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m., Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.



All day, Join the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, in association with the Calvert Marine Museum, Shallow Water Sailors, Traditional Small Craft Association, and Dinghy Cruising Association, for a week of informal small boat adventures. All wind, paddle, oar, pedal, and motor-powered craft are welcome. The event includes three days of cruising and camping on the St. Mary’s River, followed by a boat show and activities at CMM during the Solomons Maritime Festival on May 3. Attendees can enjoy free museum admission, boat rides, exhibits, music, and more. Those wishing to display their boats onshore during the festival are encouraged to participate. Visit, Patuxent Small Craft Center | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website for more information.

Friday – Sunday, May 2 – 4 – Museum Store Jewelry Trunk Show 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Join us for the Spring Jewelry Trunk Show at the Calvert Marine Museum Store. This special event offers a chance to explore unique, handcrafted jewelry from talented designers. Mickey Lynn Jewelry highlights natural stones in everyday pieces, while Anatoli Jewelry, inspired by the colors of Greece, features ethically sourced designs. Theresa Applegate’s sterling silver shark tooth jewelry makes a bold statement. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover stunning pieces you won’t find anywhere else!

Saturday, May 3 – Solomons Maritime Festival 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Celebrate Southern Maryland traditions at this FREE festival! Visitors of all ages are invited to join us for exciting activities including cooking demonstrations, traditional LIVE music, toy boat building, Quilts of Valor display, Chesapeake Bay Retriever demonstrations, antique boats and motors, plus 30-minute cruises on the Wm. B. Tennison! Food vendors will be on-site. Admission to the festival and the museum is FREE thanks to Calvert Marina, the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, and the Calvert County Waterman’s Association.

Saturdays, May 3 & 31 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Step aboard the museum’s skipjack for an up-close tour with crew members of her 56 ft. deck. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Sundays, May 4, 11 & 18 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Join Lori for an insightful exploration of the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Discover the history behind the eagle emblem, learn about the name and source for the pig iron, and explore the significance of the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear captivating stories about WWII’s impact on the Solomons community and uncover hidden pictures within the museum murals. It’s a unique opportunity to delve into local history and see these artifacts in a new light. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, May 11 – Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m., Come to the museum for the monthly mystery Creature Feature. Every second Sunday of the month, the CMM Education team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of the creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Included with museum admission.

Sunday, May 11 – Mother’s Day Evening Cruise 4:30 – 6 p.m., Celebrate mom or your “special” someone aboard the Wm. B. Tennison! Relax together and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and Patuxent River. Heavy hors d’oeuvre and a special dessert will be served. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages; water, tea and lemonade will be provided. Cost is $40 for adults, $20 for children ages 5-12, and $15 for children 4 and under. To purchase tickets, visit Special Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Thursdays, May 15 & 22 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m., This month’s theme is Hungry Caterpillar/Butterfly. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, May 16 – Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 – 7 p.m., The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers. This FREE evening of fun is offered through a collaboration with CCPR Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS). Enjoy the skates and rays, fish, fossils, and maritime history in a relaxed and

supportive environment. Learn about river otters and meet Bubbles, our otter mascot. Explore the Discovery Room, boat basin, and Drum Point Lighthouse. The Museum Store will be open and full of items for all ages and interests. A calming room is available.

Take a 30-minute cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. A calming room is available. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for each person to ride the Wm. B. Tennison – Call 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for a cruise. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for museum access – Register online at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/455/Online-Registration and search for Activity #470773.

Tuesday, May 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, May 24 – Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. – noon., Come and explore the fossils at Cove Point. Learn more about fossils: where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. This program is for adults and children 8 and older that are accompanied by an adult. Preregistration required at least two business days before the program. $25 per person. For more information, visit Fossil Field Experience | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, May 24 – JORDAN DAVIS and opener DASHA perform LIVE 7 p.m., Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter JORDAN DAVIS will perform LIVE at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. Cost of tickets are $70 – $140 (all-in-pricing). Tickets are available online at Jordan Davis with Dasha Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at CMM

Monday, May 26 – Wm. B. Tennison Holiday Public Cruise 2 p.m., Celebrate Memorial Day with a leisurely one-hour sightseeing cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children, infant through 12 years. For more information and to register, visit: Wm. B. Tennison Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website