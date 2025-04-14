Inmate in St. Mary’s County Jail Awaiting Sentencing for Rape, Assaults Fellow Detainee Over Bible and TV Remote

Joseph Gerald Miles III, 38, of Mechanicsville, is facing two misdemeanor assault charges after an alleged altercation at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center earlier this month.

Miles was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault of an inmate or Department of Corrections employee. The incident reportedly took place at the jail located on Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

According to court documents, Deputy J. Morgan of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the facility after being notified of an assault that had occurred. The deputy reviewed video footage of the incident and reported observing Miles punching another inmate multiple times with a closed fist in a dayroom. The incident reportedly took place between at approximately 9:00 a.m. on April 3, 2025.

Both individuals were identified by staff members at the detention center.

The adult male victim told the deputy he was attempting to grab the television remote when the assault occurred. “He stated the defendant punched him in the left side of his face,” the officer wrote.

Miles, who was later contacted and advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with the deputy. According to the report, Miles said the victim wanted to turn the television’s volume up while Miles was reading his Bible. “He explained that the victim reached for the remote and touched his Bible in the process. He stated he assaulted the victim because the victim touched his Bible,” the document states.

Miles was held without bond following his initial appearance. A bail review hearing was conducted on April 4, 2025, at the District Court for St. Mary’s County. The judge continued the order to hold without bond. The defendant is being represented by the Public Defender’s Office of St. Mary’s County.

Court records show that a trial is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at the District Court in Leonardtown. The case remains open.

The charges against Joseph Gerald Miles III include:

Second-Degree Assault

Second-Degree Assault on DOC Employee or Inmate

Joseph Gerald Miles is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center after being found guilty of second-degree rape following a multi-day jury trial held in January 2025 at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, Miles was indicted on September 9, 2024, following an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 14, 2024.

The jury trial began on January 28, 2025, and concluded on January 29, 2025. At its conclusion, Miles was found guilty of second-degree rape, a felony under Maryland law.

He is currently awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for June 17, 2025, before Judge Amy Lorenzini at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

