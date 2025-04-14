St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Makes It Easier for Community Members to File Simple Police Reports

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is introducing a new Digital Online Reporting System and encouraging community members to use it. This new tool allows residents to easily file certain reports online, helping the agency allocate resources and personnel better.

By using the online system, community members can support more efficient operations and improved service from our office.

This service provides a fast and efficient way for community members to report various incidents, including lower-priority incidents such as minor crashes, identity theft, and lost property.

Community members can now report minor incidents online rather than visiting a district station in person or having an officer dispatched to them.

Visit www.FirstSheriff.com to access these services. The Digital Online Reporting System link is on the website’s front page.

“Online reporting tools enhance both efficiency and accessibility for the public,” said Captain Stephen Simonds, Patrol Community Services Commander. “It empowers community members to report non-emergency incidents at their convenience, while allowing Deputies to spend more time engaging in proactive policing and community outreach