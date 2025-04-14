Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace Project Set to Open in Fall of 2025

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P), in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council (SMCAC) and PaxSpace, is excited to announce the Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace project.

This dynamic new facility, which will be located in the east wing of Carver Recreation Center, will provide an innovative 5,000-square-foot space for artistic and creative pursuits, offering expanded opportunities for the community to engage in the arts and technology.

The initiative, spearheaded by SMCAC, Recreation & Parks, and PaxSpace, emerged from a vision to transform a portion of the Carver facility into a hub for creativity and innovation. The project was made possible through collaborative efforts and key grant funding, including a $100,000 Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program grant award from TEDCO secured by PaxSpace for relocation and equipment purchases and a $450,000 grant from the Maryland State Arts Council’s Arts Capital Grant program—the highest-scoring application among 56 submissions statewide.

Strengthening the grant application, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County entered into a lease agreement with SMCAC for the space, and letters of support from the Commissioners and Delegate Brian Crosby demonstrated strong backing from key local leaders.

“This project represents a significant investment in arts and innovation for St. Mary’s County, filling a critical gap as we previously had no public facilities of this kind,” said Susie Glauner, Executive Director of the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. “The Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace will provide new and different opportunities to engage youth, teens, and families—an area of significant need in our community. We are thrilled to partner with PaxSpace and the Department of Recreation and Parks to bring this vision to life.”

The Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace will build upon PaxSpace’s existing offerings while introducing new amenities, including:

A pottery and glazing studio with wheels and kilns

Stained and fused glass workshop and a small metalworking area for jewelry making

Enhanced fiber arts equipment

Upgraded woodworking and metalworking tools

Expanded 3D printing and laser cutting technology

TruHome Builders Inc. has been selected as the contractor for the project, with construction set to begin once funding is disbursed from the state. The facility is anticipated to open by the end of fall 2025, contingent on state approval processes. Once operational, the Department of Recreation and Parks will coordinate youth and adult course offerings to maximize community engagement.

“The Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace will be a game-changer for creative minds in St. Mary’s County,” said Jennifer Elmore, PaxSpace board member. “This new space will allow us to grow our programs, foster innovation, and provide hands-on learning experiences.”

Commissioner President Randy Guy also expressed strong support for the project, stating, “The Carver Community Arts Center & Makerspace is a prime example of how collaboration between county government, local organizations, and the arts community can result in meaningful opportunities for our residents. We are grateful for the dedication of our team in Recreation and Parks and our partners at the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and PaxSpace for working to make this vision a reality.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are proud to support this initiative, especially following our unanimous vote on January 14 to designate the St. Mary’s County Arts Council as the official Arts Agency for St. Mary’s.”

Follow the project partners on social media and stay tuned for updates at: www.instagram.com/stmarysrecandparks, www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation, www.facebook.com/smcartscouncil, and www.facebook.com/paxspace.

