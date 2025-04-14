Forrest Center Hosting Annual SkillsUSA Cruisin’ Into Spring Car Show April 26th, 2025

The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center is hosting their Annual SkillsUSA Cruisin’ Into Spring Car Show on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in the school’s parking lot.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Vehicles entered in the event may start arriving after 7:00 a.m. Judging starts at 9:00 a.m. with awards starting at 1:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public and is free for spectators. In addition to the car show, there will be food and vendors available. The Forrest Center is located across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, MD.

The goal of the Car Show is to help defray costs of participation in the SkillsUSA national competition. The SkillsUSA Championships is the showcase for the best career and technical students in the nation. Your contributions will help ensure deserving St. Mary’s County High School students are able to compete.



The school is seeking entries of cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles. The preregistration fee to enter a vehicle is $25. Preregistration is available or vehicles may register at the gate.

They are also seeking vendors and food trucks who would like to participate in the event. Vendor space costs $30. All interested participants are encouraged to register in advance by going to the school’s website: https://tech.smcps.org/.

The Forrest Center’s SkillsUSA chapter is among the most successful in the state and annually must fundraise over $50,000 to cover the cost of leadership training, chapter activities and regional, state & national competitions.

For more information, contact Mary Thompson at 301-475-0242, x28220 or at [email protected].

