Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day May 31, 2025

Clean out your barn, basement, garage, and other home storage areas in preparation for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day!

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will offer Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Andrews Landfill, located at 44837 St. Andrews Church Road in California, Maryland.

This event provides the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of potentially toxic or dangerous materials.

Hazardous waste items accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.

Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, latex paint*, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid. *Latex paint can be hardened by adding a paint hardener; once it is completely hardened, it may be disposed of at any Convenience Center or at the St. Mary’s County Landfill.

For more information, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw or contact DPW&T at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3550.