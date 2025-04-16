UPDATE: Police Investigating Man Shot Multiple Times in Waldorf, Police Investigating

UPDATE 4/15/2025: On Monday, April 14 2025, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital office where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Detective Bigelow at 301-609-6498. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in this case.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Crime Solvers are still investigating the murder of Tieasha Janae Johnson on October Place which occurred in July of 2022. CCSO and Charles County Crime Solvers are offering a combined cash reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

On July 24, 2022, officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of October Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found Tieasha Janae Johnson, age 30, of Waldorf, with gunshot wounds; she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed Johnson was outside an apartment building when someone shot her.

It is not known if the suspect(s) fled on foot or in a car. Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $12,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing.



On Monday, April 14, 2025, at approximately 4:14 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged adult male going in and out of consciousness and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper-body.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived to confirm multiple gunshot wounds and requested a helicopter due to the victims life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 is responding to land nearby.

Flight medics were advised the victim was conscious and semi-alert, while suffering from approximately 5 or 6 gunshot wounds to the upper-body.

Police are investigating the assault, and updates will be provided when they become available.

