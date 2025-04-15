Jason Groth Appointed as Charles County Director of Planning and Growth Management

Charles County Acting Administrator Deborah Hall announces the appointment of Jason Groth as the Director of the Department of Planning and Growth Management. Groth serves as Acting Director and will officially fill the position on April 19, 2025.

“I am thrilled to celebrate Jason Groth’s promotion to Director of the Department of Planning and Growth Management. With 28 years of expertise in planning and development, including 25 years serving Charles County, Jason is exceptionally equipped to drive innovative strategies and foster sustainable growth for our community,” Hall said.

Groth has over 28 years of experience in the planning and development industry, including 20 years of management and leadership. His expertise includes the planning and policy development of transportation, land use, housing, water resources, economic development, emergency management, conservation, recreation, and adequate public facilities. Over his 25-year tenure with Charles County, he previously served as the Adequate Public Facilities Program Manager, the Chief of Resource & Infrastructure Management, Planning Director, and Deputy Director of Planning & Growth Management.

“I am humbled and honored to serve Charles County in this capacity. I truly look forward to supporting the talented and dedicated professionals of the PGM team and developing an outstanding customer experience,” Groth said.

Groth has a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Analysis and Planning from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland. He is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners and is a National Association of Counties Leadership Academy graduate. He has chaired numerous professional boards, including the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Transportation Planning Board Technical Committee, Charles County Government’s Water Resource Advisory Board, and the Charles County School Capacity Allocation Committee.

