Mechanicsville Man Charged After Allegedly Confronting Amazon Driver with Gun

Jason Francis Hancock, 36, of Mechanicsville, is facing criminal charges following an encounter involving an Amazon Flex delivery driver in the early hours of March 16, 2025.

According to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Hancock has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault after allegedly confronting a delivery driver with a gun outside his residence on Dockser Drive.

The incident unfolded around 4:15 a.m. when the complainant, an Amazon Flex driver, arrived at Hancock’s home to deliver two packages.

In a sworn statement, the driver, an adult female, stated that she parked in the driveway, delivered the packages to the front porch, and began returning to her vehicle when she was approached by a white male with “both hands on a gun” aimed directly at her car.

“I yelled out to him ‘your packages are on front porch’!” she recounted, adding that the man, later identified as Hancock, never lowered the weapon or said anything during the confrontation. “I was caught off guard and honestly I thought I was going to die,” she stated. She immediately backed out of the driveway while the man walked back into the house, shaking his head.

The driver reported that Hancock later told authorities it was a BB gun, but she claimed to have evidence showing him using a real firearm. “This is unacceptable behavior,” she added, expressing continued fear for her safety even days after the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hancock on March 19, 2025, and he was taken into custody on April 8 and initially held without bond. The following day, he was released on his own recognizance following a bail review hearing.

Hancock is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 5, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident.

