Cell Phones Broken and Truck Window Smashed by Mechanicsville Woman During Assault on Roommate

Britany Ann Moody, 37, of Mechanicsville, is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after a domestic incident involving a physical altercation and property damage earlier this year. According to court documents from the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Moody was arrested on March 13, 2025, and charged with second-degree assault and three counts of malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000.

Deputy Flaherty of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported accident at Maddox Road and Hurry Road in Chaptico. Upon arrival, the deputy determined the incident was not a vehicle accident, but instead involved a dispute between roommates. The officer made contact with the adult male victim, who stated that he had been giving a ride to Moody, whom he described as his friend and roommate for the past three months.

According to the victim, while they were driving southbound on Route 5, Moody became angry and began yelling at him. As the argument intensified, she allegedly struck him while they were still in motion. When they arrived at their shared residence on Fowler Court, the situation escalated. The victim said that Moody “began attacking him” and took one of his cell phones, throwing it at him and striking him in the right eyebrow. The deputy reported observing a visible laceration to the victim’s eyebrow along with blood on his t-shirt.

The victim further alleged that Moody destroyed both of his Samsung cell phones by throwing them, shattering the screens. He estimated the cost to replace each phone screen at approximately $100. The altercation continued outside the vehicle, where Moody allegedly broke the driver’s side window of the victim’s 2000 Chevy Silverado. The victim valued the window replacement at another $100, bringing the total damage estimate to around $300.

A witness in the vehicle at the time of the incident confirmed that the altercation began while the vehicle was still in motion and described Moody as “yelling and screaming” at the victim, demanding that he stop the truck. The witness recalled the victim stopping abruptly, at which point “his elbow hit the defendant in the right lower eye area.” The witness also stated that Moody turned toward the victim and struck him with an open hand in the face.

The witness noted that Moody was trying to take the vehicle keys during a continued dispute outside the vehicle, but the victim refused to give them up. According to the witness, Moody’s arm was caught in the driver-side door during the struggle. She then “punched or struck the driver-side window,” shattering it. The victim reportedly drove through the front yard and fled the residence, running over debris and tree roots that caused both driver-side tires to pop. He eventually stopped at a liquor store in Chaptico.

Moody was located shortly afterward at her residence. After being read her Miranda rights, she told Deputy Flaherty that she understood and was willing to talk. According to the officer’s report, Moody admitted to breaking the vehicle window and throwing the phone at the victim, acknowledging that she struck him and caused the injury. Upon arriving at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, Moody made a spontaneous statement in the presence of multiple officers, saying: “Oh I beat the f##k out of him.”

Court documents confirm the charges filed include:

Second-Degree Assault (a misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in jail and/or a $2,500 fine)

Three counts of Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 (each punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine)

Moody was released the same day on an unsecured personal bond of $500.

