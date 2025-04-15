Charles County Public Schools Seeking Feedback on Proposed Resource for English Language Development Learners

A new curriculum resource for English Language Development (ELD) services is being proposed by a Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) committee made up of instructional specialists, ELD teachers, parents and students.

If approved, the resource will be used starting in the 2025-2026 school year.

“English 3D,” by Kate Kinsella, Ed.D., is being considered by the Board of Education of Charles County as a curricular resource to be used by staff and students in the ELD program. The resource is required to provide evidence-based materials and teaching practices that will support student growth in English language development. The resources are aligned with Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and WIDA Consortium standards for ELD programs.

To view the digital resources, follow the steps below:

Click here to reach the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HRH) website.

View the materials from the teacher perspective or the student perspective.

To view the materials from the teacher perspective, use the following login information. Username: Teacher277 Password: E!4lutetium

To view the materials from the student perspective, use the following login information. Username: Student277 Password: E!4lutetium

Click the tab “Discover” to explore the resources.

The materials will be available to review through Sunday, May 11, at the HRH site. Click here to provide feedback before May 11. To view the survey in Spanish, click here.

The Board of Education will act on the curriculum proposal at its May 13 meeting. Community members are encouraged to review the books and provide comment in writing to the Board of Education, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD, 20646; by email to [email protected]; or via the feedback form listed above.

