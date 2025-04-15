UPDATE: Six Displaced After House in Nanjemoy is Destroyed After Accidental Fire

UPDATE 4/15/2025: On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, firefighters responded to 2180 Sandy Point Road in Nanjemoy, Charles County, for the reported house on fire.

Crews found a single story double wide trailer fully engulfed in flames.

45 firefighters responded to the scene with the fire being controlled in 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. All occupants were able to escape and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The owner/occupants as Gerald and Cheri Grinder with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $150,000.00

Investigation determined the fire to be accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on the rear deck.



Photo courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

