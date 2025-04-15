Four Teens Aged 13 to 17, Charged and Released After Assault and Robbery, Police Seeking Suspects Who Fled in Stolen Vehicle

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a large fight involving juveniles in the area of 3515 Promenade Place in Waldorf.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a broken nose who reported being assaulted by multiple individuals who then stole his shoes.

Officers acted swiftly and located four juvenile suspects fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.

All four suspects were positively identified as participants in the assault and robbery. Officers also determined that the other suspects fled in a stolen car.

In accordance with MD law, the suspects, ages 13-17 years old, were charged on a juvenile offense report and released to their guardians. This case remains under investigation as officers work to identify the remaining individuals involved.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Chambers at 301-932-2222 ext. 0604. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

