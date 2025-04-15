Anne Arundel County Sex Offender Sentenced to 35 Years for Sexually Exploiting Minor,

Defendant sexually abused two minor females, ages 6 and 3, and produced images in 2020 and 2022.

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Gary Hammond Jackson, III, 33, of Pasadena, Maryland, to 35 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for the sexual exploitation of a minor and the commission of a felony involving a minor by a registered sex offender.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office, Roland L. Butler, Jr. Superintendent, Maryland State Police (MSP), and State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

According to his guilty plea, in 2020 and 2022, Jackson sexually abused two minor females, ages 6 and 3, and produced child sexual abuse material. In November 2020, Jackson sexually abused the first victim —who was 6 at the time — and used his cell phone to produce three images of the act.



It was discovered that Jackson sexually assaulted the same victim numerous times between January 2020 and December 2020. As a result, Jackson was convicted of a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Following his release in June 2022, Jackson was placed on probation and required to register as a sex offender. But in November 2022, Jackson produced child sexual abuse material, in the form of images, with the 3-year-old victim.

