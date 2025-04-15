Commissioners of St. Mary’s County & NAS PAX Announce Joint Meeting April 29th, 2025

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) and the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NAS PAX) will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 9 a.m. in the Frank Knox Building, located just outside of NAS PAX Gate 2 at 21866 Cedar Point Road, Patuxent River.

“Our partnership with Naval Air Station Patuxent River is vital to the success and prosperity of St. Mary’s County,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “These joint meetings provide an important opportunity to strengthen our collaboration, address shared priorities, and continue working together to support our shared community.”

The joint meeting will feature discussion on the following topics:

Encroachment Agreement

Hogpoint Shoreline Restoration Project on NAS PAX

Impact of Federal Reductions on NAS PAX

Defense Communities Infrastructure Program Sidewalk Project Completion

Return to Work Impact Mitigation: Traffic and Gate Operations

Comprehensive Plan Update – St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow

This meeting is open to the public and will be recorded. The recording will air on St. Mary’s County Government TV Channel 95 as part of the regular CSMC meeting replay and will be available for on-demand viewing via our YouTube Channel post-production. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the St. Mary’s County Government website in BoardDocs.

Please note the following security measures will be in place for in-person attendees:

ID checks

Bag checks

Sign in at entry

Escorts to the meeting room

“It’s always a pleasure to meet with our community partners in St. Mary’s County,” said Capt. Douglas Burfield, NAS PAX Commanding Officer. “These meetings help us to be better neighbors and partners, and to find ways to benefit our community.”

Information on the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, including meeting schedules, minutes, and more is available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/csmc. For more details on the meeting or to request accommodation, please call the Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1340.