UPDATE: Two April Arrests in St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties Lead to Multiple Charges for Leonardtown Woman

UPDATE 4/16/2025: Felicia Diane Passmore, 36, of Leonardtown, is facing multiple criminal charges following separate arrests in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties earlier this month, according to court documents and law enforcement reports.

Passmore was first arrested in Calvert County on March 31, 2025, and later in St. Mary’s County on April 15, 2025. She is charged with various offenses, including drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.

In the Calvert County case, deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Honda Accord near the intersection of Coster Road and Solomons Island Road. According to court documents, the vehicle had an expired registration. During the stop, deputies observed a concealed knife in the driver’s door pocket. A subsequent search of the vehicle and Passmore’s belongings revealed a pill crusher and red straws coated in white residue.

Passmore allegedly admitted to using the pill crusher to snort medications, including Percocet, which she said she purchases from an individual in St. Mary’s County. She was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) not cannabis, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.

Less than two weeks later, on April 15, 2025, Passmore was stopped by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The vehicle she was driving was again found to have an expired registration. During the stop, a K-9 unit conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle, resulting in a positive alert for controlled substances. A search of Passmore led to the discovery of suspected crack cocaine in her pants pocket, wrapped in folded paper.

She was subsequently charged in St. Mary’s County with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, specifically crack cocaine.

In both cases, Passmore was released on her own recognizance. Court dates are scheduled for May 16, 2025, in Calvert County and May 22, 2025, in St. Mary’s County.



