One in Custody After High Speed Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle in Calvert County

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at approximately 8:41 a.m., a deputy performed a traffic stop on a Ford F-450 truck bearing Maryland registration plates of 6CL7359, in the area of Route 4 and Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk.

The driver initially complied before fleeing the scene northbound on Route 4 into Prince George’s County. Deputies pursued the vehicle and attempted a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, which was unsuccessful. During the pursuit, the driver intentionally rammed police vehicles.

The suspect continued onto Suitland Parkway where Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to successfully box in the stolen truck in the area of Naylor Road and Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County.

The suspect then fled on foot from the crash site, climbing an embankment and entering a nearby housing complex in the 2800 block of Shipley Terrace SE, Washington D.C.,

With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect identified as Alexander Wade Foote, 28, of no fixed address, was located and taken into custody.

Foote is facing multiple charges including Fleeing and Eluding, Assault on a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment, and several other traffic related offenses.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command quickly responded with Helicopter Trooper 2 who observed and assisted deputies during the chase which reached speeds over 94 mph on Route 4.

