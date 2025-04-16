UPDATE: GoFundMe Added – Huntingtown House Fire Leaves One Dog Dead, Five Residents Displaced

UPDATE 4/17/2025: GoFundMe added

UPDATE @ 7:13 P.M.: The second dog was not in the residence or involved with the incident. Our apologies for the mistake. The trapped subjects/animals was not known to First Responders until the first arriving units were told.

No occupants were located in the residence and all five were located and accounted for. The single dog was located, removed from the house and provided life-saving measures without success.

A GoFundMe / needs list will be provided once it is sent to us as the family has lost many belongings along with their beloved furry friend.

4/16/2025: On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at approximately 1:22 p.m., firefighters from Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk and surrounding departments from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to 185 Buckler Road in Huntingtown, for the reported structure fire.

While responding to the scene, additional 911 callers reported fire was showing from the residence. The incident was upgraded to a working fire dispatch which brought additional firefighters to the scene.

Crews quickly arrived on scene to confirm fire showing from the single story residence. Upon completing a walk around the residence, firefighters reported an exterior fire with extensions into the residence and a homeowner reporting entrapment.



Firefighters utilized multiple attack lines and began an interior attack while performing searches of the residence. A primary search of the residence found that one dog was still inside with confirmation that all occupants were out and accounted for.

EMS reported one home owner was in the front yard with smoke inhalation, with the trapped dog being located and removed from the residence.

The canine was placed into the care of EMS and Calvert Advanced Life Support personnel, where they performed CPR and life-saving measures on one dog for over 20 minutes before declaring the pet deceased on the scene. Calvert County Animal Control responded to assist.

Due to steady winds and gusts, the fire quickly spread throughout the attic and roof. The fire was deemed under control in approximately 30 minutes, with the bulk of the fire being extinguished in under 45 minutes.

The American Red Cross was requested for 4 adults, 1 child and 1 dog displaced by the fire. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

SMECO, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist firefighters. Firefighters from Calvert, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s County responded, or assisted with fill ins.

Thank you to the nearby neighbors who assisted/provided water and drinks for our First Responders.

Updates will be provided when they become available. A GoFundMe/list of needed items will be shared once provided.

