Calvert Deputies Use Drone, K-9 to Locate and Arrest Two Fleeing Suspects After High-Speed Chase

Miles Frederick Warrick, 21, of Bowie, was arrested in Calvert County following a traffic stop attempt that led to a vehicle pursuit and a crash, according to court documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrick is charged with felony drug distribution, two misdemeanor drug offenses, multiple counts of fleeing and eluding police, and several traffic violations for an incident that occurred on April 15, 2025.

According to court documents, a deputy observed a blue Lincoln MKZ with dark window tint on Dares Beach Road around 5:41 p.m. The deputy noted that the tint was dark enough that the occupants of the vehicle could not be seen.

The deputy parked in a nearby lot and saw the vehicle pull out onto Dares Beach Road and begin traveling east. The deputy then confirmed that the window tint was darker than the legal limit in Maryland. The officer reported that the vehicle was following another vehicle too closely—approximately 6 to 8 feet away—while traveling about 30 feet ahead of the patrol car.



At that point, the deputy activated emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop, increased speed, and began passing other vehicles in the westbound lane, against traffic. The deputy also activated the emergency siren but reported that the driver did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The deputy identified the vehicle as a Lincoln MKZ with a Washington, D.C., registration. The Calvert County Control Center later advised that this plate was registered to an Audi. It was later determined that the Lincoln was registered in Virginia.

During the pursuit, the Lincoln reportedly traveled at speeds between 60 and 85 mph on roads where the speed limits ranged from 35 to 50 mph. The deputy observed the vehicle passing other cars by entering the opposite lane of travel. The pursuit continued from Wilson Road to Stinnett Road, then Plum Point Road, Ponds Wood Road, and onto northbound Route 4. The vehicle reached speeds of approximately 113 mph on Route 4, where the speed limit is posted at 55 mph.

The vehicle reportedly passed cars by driving on the shoulder and between lanes. Near Route 2 and Route 4, the Lincoln turned onto northbound Route 2 and continued passing vehicles in the opposite lane. Near Clyde Jones Road, the vehicle moved onto the southbound shoulder and passed five to six cars traveling in the opposite direction.

As the vehicle passed Kent Road, it returned to the northbound lane. A PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver was attempted and made contact with the rear passenger side of the Lincoln. The vehicle remained in control and continued driving.

Near the intersection of Route 2 and Wayside Drive, the Lincoln attempted to pass a silver pickup truck on the right shoulder. The vehicle lost control, entered a grassy area, and struck a group of trees at 7125 North Solomons Island Road.

Two occupants exited the vehicle and fled into the woods. The driver was described as a thin Black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks, dark clothing, and a light-colored backpack. The passenger was described as a medium-build Black male wearing red pants, a black shirt, and carrying a light-colored bag.

Law enforcement conducted a search using drones and K-9 units. The passenger was located lying in a ditch on top of several bags. He was identified by his Maryland driver’s license as Isaiah Future Andrews, 20, of Prince Frederick.



One clear bag containing approximately 457.7 grams of cannabis, One Ziploc bag with approximately 7.6 grams of cannabis, One orange digital scale, A Maryland provisional driver’s license with Andrews’ name.

According to the court documents, deputies found the following items in Andrews’ possession:

This arrest is not the first for Andrews, who was previously taken into custody earlier this month on April 4, 2025, in connection to another fleeing incident and possession of psilocybin.

Andrews is currently charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute cannabis (misdemeanor)

Possession of cannabis over the civil amount (misdemeanor)

He appeared before a judge on April 16, 2025, for a bail review. Bail was initially denied, but later set at $10,000 by Judge Robyn Riddle. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 4, 2025, in Calvert District Court.

The search continued for the driver. A K-9 team found the driver, identified as Miles Frederick Warrick, lying in the woods on top of a black-and-white backpack. Deputies reported finding the following items in that bag:

One Leaf Link bag with approximately 100.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, Another Leaf Link bag with approximately 14.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, One orange digital scale with cannabis residue, One gallon-size bag with cannabis residue, One k-pack bag with cannabis residue, One child’s thermos with cannabis residue, One black plastic rip-off baggie, $34 in U.S. currency, One 9mm Luger shell casing, Two Apple iPhones, Multiple paystubs bearing Warrick’s name, A Giant Grocery Store employee name tag labeled “Miles.”

The deputy concluded that, “due to all the evidence located and the actions,” Warrick was charged with possession with intent to distribute psilocybin, fleeing and eluding, and multiple traffic offenses. Andrews was also charged separately with possession with intent to distribute cannabis.

Both individuals were transported to Calvert Health for medical evaluation due to the crash and then taken to the detention center.

According to court records, Warrick is charged with:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Psilocybin (Felony)

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Attempting to Elude Police in a Marked Vehicle (Must Appear)

Attempting to Elude Police on Foot (Must Appear)

And multiple traffic citations including:

Negligent driving,

Reckless driving,

Unsafe lane change,

Following too closely,

Speeding,

Driving on the wrong side of the road,

Failure to stop at a stop sign,

Driving with unauthorized window tint,

Displaying unauthorized license plates.

At a bond hearing on April 16, 2025, Judge Robyn Riddle ordered Warrick to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 16, 2025.

Warrick was indicted and found guilty of Assault First Degree on January 22nd, 2025. Judge Stacy Wiederle McCormack sentenced Warrick to 10 years, but suspended the sentence to just 352 days with his start date being January 22, 2025.