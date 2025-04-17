La Plata Volunteer Fire Department Suspends New Member Following Hate Crime Arrest That Occurred at Fire Department in Delaware

The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department has suspended a newly onboarded member after learning of his arrest in Delaware on hate crime charges related to an incident that allegedly occurred last year.

According to a statement released by the department, Jay Droney, who joined the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department on April 7, 2025, was arrested by Delaware State Police on April 15, 2025. He faces charges of Hate Crime (Felony), Second Degree Conspiracy (Felony), and Harassment.

The charges stem from a February 2024 incident at the Millville Volunteer Fire Department in Delaware, where Droney and another firefighter are accused of chasing an employee with a rope shaped like a noose and making racist comments.

The incident remained unreported until April 9, 2025, when Millville Volunteer Fire Company administrators contacted police, triggering a formal investigation. Droney turned himself in to authorities the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest.



At the time of his application and onboarding in La Plata, the department conducted a routine background check, which did not reveal any pending charges or concerns, officials said.

In response to the arrest, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department announced that Droney has been suspended from all department activities, effective immediately. The department also confirmed that it has launched an internal investigation in accordance with its standard policies and procedures.

“The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department takes all allegations of this nature with the utmost seriousness,” said Travis Yates, President of the department. “We do not condone any form of hate, harassment, or behavior that is contrary to the values of public service. Our organization holds its members to the highest ethical and professional standards and remains committed to providing the best emergency services to the citizens of Charles County.”

Questions related to the Delaware investigation are being directed to the Delaware State Police.

Droney and Hastings are no longer members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.

