NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025

The CH-53KTM King StallionTM executing night vision goggle helicopter aerial refueling. Photo by Dane Wiedmann.

Communities surrounding the Patuxent River Naval Air Station and Fort Mary Walker, Virginia are advised that nighttime noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place April 17, 2025 from 5:45 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military personnel and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

