Two Dead After Large House Fire in Charles County, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, at approximately 6:16 a.m., firefighters from Charles, Prince George’s, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland, along with units from Virginia, responded to the 9000 block of Brunswick Road in Faulkner, Charles County, for a reported house fire with occupants trapped.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting that the house was on fire and that two people were unaccounted for.

While en route, crews requested a working‑fire dispatch after observing a large column of smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large two‑story residence with heavy fire showing and confirmed that two people were still missing on the second floor.

Despite more than an hour of rescue efforts and searches, both victims were located on the second floor and pronounced deceased.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating.

No other injuries were reported, and all firefighting personnel were accounted for.

This is the second fire of the morning for Charles County, the first fire being an hour prior in La Plata, leaving the home destroyed, two dogs missing and sent one firefighter, and one homeowner to the hospital.

Firefighters remain on the scene to assist investigators, wet down hot spots and perform overhaul.

