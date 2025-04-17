St. Mary’s Alcohol Beverage Board Grants License Extensions, Hears Violation Case, and Approves Special Event Request at April Meeting

The St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board convened its regular monthly meeting at 1:00 PM in the Chesapeake Building’s County Commissioners Conference Room.

After the call to order, the board approved the day’s agenda and the minutes from the March 13, 2025 meeting unanimously. Several significant matters were addressed, including a request for license extension, a hearing on a violation involving underage tobacco sales, and a request for a temporary premise change for a special event.

Angela Funya, representing Angelika’s Kitchen, appeared before the board requesting a 90-day extension of the establishment’s conditional alcohol license. The extension is necessary due to unexpected mold remediation at the restaurant’s location within Historic St. Mary’s City. Funya explained that the project has been delayed due to coordination with state agencies and funding, and that remediation work is expected to be completed by June. She is continuing necessary preparatory work, including alcohol awareness and Responsible Alcohol (RA) training.

The board unanimously approved the 90-day extension, with the understanding that further extensions may be required depending on the pace of renovations.

The board held a detailed violation hearing involving Lex Wine & Spirits and its licensee, Roland Mellies, regarding the sale of tobacco to a minor on the premises—an offense considered a violation of both Maryland state law and the Board’s regulations.

The incident took place on December 29, 2024, during a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office tobacco compliance check. A 19-year-old confidential informant, accompanied by undercover officers, entered the Lexington Park store and was able to purchase a pack of Newport cigarettes without being asked for identification. The clerk involved, identified as Sean Benjamin Crow, admitted to completing the sale without verifying the customer’s age, later stating he believed the customer was someone he had attended school with.

Following the incident, Deputy Steven Myers was notified and entered the premises with Corporal Chad Hartsell to confront the clerk, who again admitted to failing to ask for ID. A citation was issued, and a criminal case followed. On February 27, 2025, Mr. Crow pled guilty in the District Court of St. Mary’s County and was fined $105.

Board Counsel Chris Beaver presented the facts of the case to the board, noting that this was not the first violation for Lex Wine & Spirits. The establishment had previously been cited for an underage alcohol sale, as well as another tobacco sale to a minor, within the past five months.

Mr. Mellies acknowledged the store’s policy of carding all customers, but admitted that the procedures had not been followed. He stated that after the first violation, point-of-sale systems were modified to prompt ID verification for all tobacco and alcohol transactions, and that he was in the process of implementing SureScan ID technology to detect fake IDs.

However, board members expressed serious concern over the repeated violations. Vice Chair Richard Watts questioned the effectiveness of policy enforcement, asking how the licensee could assure compliance when he could not personally cover all shifts. Mr. Mellies responded that he had taken on most shifts himself to limit exposure and was continuing to conduct additional employee training.

Board Member Barbara Hill delivered a firm warning, stating that while each violation may appear isolated, the accumulation posed a serious threat to the licensee’s standing. “This is the third charge that you’re guilty of,” she emphasized, likening the repeat offenses to committing multiple serious crimes. She warned that any future violation could result in license revocation.

Ultimately, the board voted to impose a $1,000 fine. In addition, two previously suspended penalties—a $500 fine from the alcohol sale violation and a $750 fine from the earlier tobacco violation—were reinstated, resulting in a total penalty of $2,250. The licensee was informed of the ten-day payment deadline and reminded of the 30-day appeal window to the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

Geraldine A. L’Heureux, owner of Brudergarten, requested a temporary extension of premises and an outdoor serving counter for the annual “Ren Fest” to be held on May 24–25, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

L’Heureux explained that last year’s event drew around 1,600 attendees and was well-received. Improvements were made to fencing and emergency exit planning for this year’s event, based on coordination with the Fire Marshal. All required approvals from the Fire Marshal, Town of Leonardtown, and Health Department had been secured.

The board unanimously approved the request, noting the detailed planning and success of the previous year’s event.

Alcohol Enforcement Coordinator Deputy Steven Myers reported that in March, his office conducted 22 tobacco compliance checks, with 18 businesses passing and 4 failing. One of the violations involved a licensed alcohol establishment and will be reviewed at a future meeting. DUI arrests for the month included 20 by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and 17 by the Maryland State Police.

Board Inspector Kevin Hall reported minimal field activity due to the absence of Tammy Hildenbrand but confirmed the closure of AMC Theaters, which surrendered its alcohol license.

St. Mary’s Licensed Beverage Association representatives encouraged the board to consider delaying license suspensions until the appeal process concludes. They also discussed industry concerns, particularly regarding reduced delivery schedules from liquor distributors.



