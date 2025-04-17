Milk & Honey Welcomes 15th Location with New Opening in Waldorf

Thompson Restaurants is happy to introduce Milk & Honey to Waldorf with its 15th location that officially opened earlier this week on April 15th, 2025.

This launch marks the beginning of an exciting expansion phase for the brand by the family-run hospitality company, known for its 33 years of excellence in the food industry.

The new property, located at 3257 Plaza Drive in Waldorf, will be the neighborhood’s newest brunch and dinner dining destination.

Milk & Honey Waldorf promises a fresh perspective on Southern-inspired cuisine, blending elevated flavors with a lively, stylish atmosphere. The new space is designed to impress, featuring dramatic statement lighting, metal-tiled ceilings, and plush copper-crushed velvet banquettes. Bold, patterned tile floors add a playful yet refined touch, while whimsical wallpaper brings an element of unexpected charm.

The combination of rich textures and contemporary elegance creates a chic and inviting ambiance, making every visit feel like a special occasion.



“This new Waldorf location is an exciting one as it marks the start of several new Milk & Honey openings coming down the pipeline,” said Alex Berentzen, COO of Thompson Restaurants. “We see how much the brand’s Southern cuisine is loved in other cities, so we are on a mission to expand it even further in the DMV and beyond.”

Guests can dive into signature daily dinner specials from 4:00 PM to close including the $24.99 Snow Crab Leg + Old Bay Fries or treat themselves to some of the brand’s favorite dishes with the “Taste of Milk & Honey” Unlimited Dinner Special for $39.99 per person. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients, vibrant energy, and impeccable style, Milk & Honey Waldorf redefines Southern dining, offering a space perfect for any occasion.

Milk & Honey continues to captivate diners with its Southern-influenced menu, featuring dishes such as Crispy Salmon Hash, Carolina Low Country Gumbo, Deviled Eggs, Caribbean Jerk Lamb Chops and the popular Chicken and Biscoff Waffles. Guests can also enjoy a selection of fresh, flavorful salads, towering sandwiches, decadent desserts and creative cocktails.

This opening is just the beginning of an ambitious growth phase for the Milk & Honey brand. Thompson Restaurants plans to open three more locations this summer in Hampton, Va., Virginia Beach, Va. and Alexandria, Va.

Milk & Honey will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, extending hours to 10 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, please visit: milknhoneycafe.com or @milkandhoney_dmv.

About Thompson Restaurants: Founded in 1992, Thompson Restaurants owns and operates restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Ohio and South Florida. As part of Thompson Hospitality, a family-run organization, has catered to client, customer and community relationships for over three decades. Led by President and Founder Warren Thompson, Thompson Restaurants owns and operates 15 beloved brands across more than 65 locations including Makers Union, matchbox, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Hen Quarter, Milk & Honey, Wiseguy Pizza and is rapidly expanding to different markets across the U.S. For more information, visit thompsonrestaurants.com.

