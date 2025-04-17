Police Investigating Burglaries to Pharmacy, Other Commerical Businesses in Mechanicsville

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of commercial burglaries in the 29000 block Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville.

Early Thursday morning, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the New Market Pharmacy located at 29015 Three Notch Road and upon arrival, discovered that two additional businesses in the same strip mall had signs of forced entry.

Damage to rear doors and evidence of break-ins were found at all three locations. Additionally, power meters for the affected businesses had been tampered with or damaged.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the case, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 8109, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.