Maryland Drug and Firearms Trafficker Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison

Today, U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Thomas Emmanuel Williams, 52, of Laurel, Maryland, to 17 years in federal prison. On January 17, 2025, a federal jury convicted Williams on 12 federal charges related to drug-and-firearms trafficking.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

According to the evidence at trial, in January and February 2023, the defendant illegally sold 10 firearms, three machineguns, ammunition, and hundreds of oxycodone, codeine, and fentanyl pills to an undercover law-enforcement source.

The defendant sold several privately made firearms that didn’t have serial numbers, and so-called “Glock switches,” designed to convert semi-automatic Glock-style pistols into fully automatic firearms.

Williams arranged to sell the drugs and guns to the source on four different dates through FaceTime and phone calls. He met with the undercover source in shopping-center parking lots in Laurel and Hyattsville, Maryland, to sell guns, ammunition, and drugs in exchange for thousands of dollars in cash.

The firearms sold included a Hi Point 45 ACP Pistol and 9mm Rifle, Taurus 85 Ultra Lite .38 Special Revolver, two AR-style 5.56mm pistols, a Glock 21 .45 Auto Pistol, and a Glock 43 9mm Pistol, along with three “Glock switches” which are classified as machineguns under federal law.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the ATF — and its special agents Christopher Szakolczai and Katherine Rottman — for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Darren S. Gardner and Dawn Williams who prosecuted the federal case.