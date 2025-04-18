Prince George’s County Police Department Releases Statement on Kilmar Abrego Garcia

A review of Prince George’s County Police Department records reflect the following: On March 28, 2019, an officer with the Hyattsville City Police Department contacted the Prince George’s County Police Department’s (PGPD) Gang Unit MS-13 Intelligence Squad to inform our agency that he had stopped a group of four men in Hyattsville. That group included Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The Hyattsville City Police Officer indicated he recognized one of the men in the group to be a member of the MS-13 gang. Multiple members of the PGPD Gang Unit interviewed the four men. The PGPD detectives had reasonable suspicion, based upon their training and experience, three of the four men, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia, displayed traits associated with MS-13 gang culture. This was based on tattoos, clothing, as well as information from a source. The PGPD completed a Gang Field Interview Sheet (GFIS) to document the intelligence gathered for each individual. The PGPD did not charge or arrest any of the individuals. The PGPD has not had any further interactions with Abrego Garcia nor received any new intelligence related to him.

One of the PGPD detectives who interviewed the group that day and helped generate the interview form was former officer Ivan Mendez. In April 2019, in connection with an unrelated matter, Mendez was suspended pending investigation. He ultimately pled guilty to Misconduct in Office for that unrelated matter. The department proposed his termination. He accepted the discipline and was terminated from the agency in December of 2022. There will be no further statements or information provided on these subjects.