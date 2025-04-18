Two Juveniles Charged as Adults with Attempted Murder in Lexington Park Shooting

Two juveniles have been arrested and charged as adults with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 5, 2025, in the 46000 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park.

During the incident, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 1 a.m. and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, detectives served District Court arrest warrants on April 17, 2025, at residences in Lexington Park.

A 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with the following:• Attempted first-degree murder• Attempted second-degree murder• First-degree assault• Second-degree assault• Firearm use in a felony/violent crime• Loaded handgun on person• Handgun on person

A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with:

• Attempted second-degree murder

• First-degree assault

• Second-degree assault

• Firearm use in a felony/violent crime

• Loaded handgun on person

• Handgun on person

Both juveniles were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending bond hearings.

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult, due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or by email at [email protected].

