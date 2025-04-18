Margaret Louise “Weezie” Morgan, 83

Margaret Louise Morgan, lovingly known as “Weezie,” was called home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2025, at the age of 83, surrounded by love in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Born on May 5, 1941, in Washington, D.C., Weezie was the cherished daughter of the late Louis “Sam” Welch Jr. and Margaret Elizabeth (Padgett). She was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Mary Ella and Louis Welch, who welcomed her into eternal rest alongside her parents; beloved brothers, Spencer and Joe Welch; and her former husband, Francis “Sugar” Xavier Wood Jr., with whom she is now spiritually reunited.

Weezie lived a life full of love, service, and quiet strength. She spent 42 devoted years as an administrative assistant at Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO), where her grace, dedication, and kind spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Her generous heart extended into her community, where she faithfully served with the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary and was a devoted member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge.

A woman of deep love and strong faith, Weezie found her greatest joy in her family. She is survived by her loving children: Jeffrey Marquess of Hollywood, Maryland; Scott Wood (Karyn) of Oraville, Maryland; and Terri Dawn-Wood Diehl (Pat) of Mechanicsville, Maryland. She is also remembered with love by her siblings: Johnny Welch of Nanjemoy, Maryland; Michael Yoder of Ohio; Karli Simpson of La Plata, Maryland; Paulette Welch of Benedict, Maryland; and Frances Bailey of Leonardtown, Maryland.

She was a proud and nurturing grandmother to six grandchildren—Judy Smith, Sara Marquess, Nikolas Wood, Kayla Hankins, Maggie Wood, and Oliver Wood—and a joyful great-grandmother to Dashawn, Marquess, and Deandre Smith, and Kenyon, Kameron, and Karter LaQuay.

Weezie also leaves behind her dear cousins Marilyn Rawlings, Judy Hutchinson, Linda Roland, and Mary Ann King, as well as her longtime friend Helen Bohle.

A celebration of Weezie’s life and faith will be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Father Paul Nguyen. She will be laid to rest at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Bryantown, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad or Immaculate Conception Church—causes close to her heart.

Though she is no longer with us in body, Weezie’s light continues to shine in the hearts of all who knew her. May her soul rest in God’s eternal peace.