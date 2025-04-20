No Injuries Reported After House Fire in Waldorf

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 5:28 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Tred Avon Court in Waldorf, for the house fire.

911 callers reported a grill was possibly on fire to the rear of the residence with all occupants being evacuated and accounted for.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke and fire showing from the rear. A 360 around the residence was completed and confirmed an outside fire which had extended into the home.

Firefighters deployed attack lines with crews extinguishing the fire to the rear before entering the residence to find fire throughout the attic and through the roof.

Units operated for approximately 3 hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, however, they did not respond. The American Red Cross was not needed, with the displaced occupants being assisted by family.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of M. Logan, C. Carpenter, the Waldorf, and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Departments.

