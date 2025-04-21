Governor Moore Announces Additional Employment Support for Impacted Federal Workers

Governor Wes Moore announced the launch of a new process to streamline hiring for four critical and hard-to-fill position types across the state government.

The governor directed actions to streamline hiring to modernize state government and to support job-seeking federal workers impacted by federal layoffs and firings.

Under the Maryland Department of Budget Management, this initiative creates one-stop-shop job pages for four position types – Human Resources, Procurement Officers, Accountants, and Fiscal Accounts Technicians – where federal workers can apply for jobs across agencies and locations with a single application.

“Today’s actions mark the latest in our commitment to protect federal public servants against these attacks from Washington and connect them with opportunities to serve our state,” said Gov. Moore. “This new streamlined process will help us hire qualified applicants more quickly, bridge the employment gap, and grow our economy. Maryland is mobilizing, and together, we will leave no one behind.”

Applications will be put into an expedited pathway to get considered and potentially interviewed for available openings within weeks. Applications for the program are live, and will remain open until May 2nd, with subsequent waves of positions opening on a recurring basis.

The new initiative is part of a series of actions to reinforce the Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to supporting Marylanders, while investing in an economy that can weather future disruptions.

In February, the governor laid out a 5-point strategy for addressing impacted federal workers, including:

Building out Maryland Public Servants Resource Website to help laid off federal workers access supports and opportunities—from unemployment insurance to new job postings. To date, the resource website has had 109,000 unique visitors and received 152,000 views;

Launching a new resource page on Teach Maryland to support federal workers interested in starting a second career with Maryland’s public schools, which will ensure we both connect Marylanders with jobs and close the teacher shortage at the same time;

Moving in partnership with county and local leaders to connect federal workers with recruitment events and job fairs in their communities;

Actively recruiting federal workers into state jobs, and launching a partnership with Work for America’s Civic Match platform to connect federal workers with new employment opportunities; and

Updating processes across state government agencies to expedite hiring to accommodate an influx of applications from federal workers.

If you are a displaced federal worker in Maryland and are interested in continuing your public service in a new way, please consider applying h​​ere.