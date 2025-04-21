NAS Patuxent River to Participate in Navy Hurricane Preparedness/Disaster Response Exercise

NAS Patuxent River will participate in an annual hurricane preparedness and recovery exercise April 21-May 2, 2025.

HURRICANE EXERCISE/CITADEL GALE (HURREX/CG) 2025 is an annual hurricane preparedness/ disaster response and recovery exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).

All Navy regions and installations on the eastern seaboard and the Gulf will be actively participating in the exercise.

“HURREX/CG allows us as an installation to train to our destructive weather preparedness and response plans at the base and regional level, as well as incorporating the plans of our mission partners,” said Dawn Ivancik, NAS Patuxent River Emergency Management Officer. “As the only naval air station in Naval District Washington, and one with a unique test and evaluation mission, the work we do in the exercise can save lives and millions of taxpayer dollars.”



HURREX/CG 2025 is designed to train and enhance shore and afloat commands destructive weather preparedness and recovery plans prior to the onset of hurricane season.

The exercise also creates opportunities for fleet and installation teams to practice their external coordination processes, strengthening relationships with local/state authorities and partners so that the Navy is ready to support during what has been predicted to be an active 2025 hurricane season.

Ivancik added that it serves as a reminder to all to personally prepare for hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

“The time to figure out an emergency plan is before the storm is bearing down on you,” said Ivancik.

“Just like we prep as an installation before hurricane season, it’s recommended that individuals do too. Make a plan, know where to find emergency info, and the other incidentals ahead of time so a storm doesn’t catch you off guard. Doing so can literally save your life.”

Ivancik advised all personnel to update their AtHoc information for command emergency texts, as well.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.

