Virginia Man Gallops Across State Line, Straight Into Winner’s Circle with Charles County Win

Lucky Locksmith opens door to a $30,734 Racetrax prize

A Spotsylvania, VA., man trotted his way into the Maryland Lottery’s Winner’s Circle room on April 18 after winning $30,734 playing the popular computer-animated horse racing game Racetrax on April 6. The happy winner was joined by his wife as he claimed the big prize.

Tim’s II at Fairview is a unique restaurant, as it resides in two states. The building is accessible by land in King George, Va. But most of the inside of the restaurant sits on the Potomac River, which is officially located in Charles County, so Tim’s II is able to sell Maryland Lottery games. And that’s where the lucky player from Virginia and his wife faithfully go every Sunday for food and Lottery fun, specifically Racetrax, his favorite game.



On April 6, the locksmith was playing his regular numbers when he got a good feeling about, 10, 11 and 12.

“I watch the numbers and I felt like they were due to come out,” he said. So, he played a Racetrax Trifecta ticket on horses 10, 11, and 12 for seven drawings.

As the Racetrax games were playing on the screen on April 6, the big winner and his wife were temporarily distracted by the epic moment during that day’s Washington Capitals hockey game when Alex Ovechkin scored the 895th goal of his career to become the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. With all the commotion in the restaurant, they weren’t watching when the computer-animated horses delivered his big prize.

“When I turned back to the races and saw the recap with my numbers, I couldn’t stop shaking,” said the winner, who won the prize on the second out of the seven races on his ticket. “I knew it was over $30,000.”

“He told me he hit,” said his wife. “He was so excited and really could not stop shaking.”

The couple was congratulated by the restaurant’s owner and some of the patrons who were there. After some more play, the couple headed home and locked the winning ticket in a safe.

The lucky winner said he planned to put the $30,734 Racetrax prize into savings.

Tim’s II at Fairview, located at 5411 Pavillion Drive in Charles County, will receive a Lottery bonus of $307.34 for selling a winning Racetrax ticket worth $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.