UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health Welcomes New Provider

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, announced the addition of Jasmin Garcia, LCSW-C, a mental health counselor, to its Behavioral Health team in La Plata.

Garcia is a Licensed Certified Social Worker-Clinical and a Board-Approved Clinical Supervisor with more than six years of experience providing mental and behavioral health therapy.

She has worked extensively with young children, adolescents and adults in both educational and outpatient settings. Her clinical expertise includes diagnostic assessments, crisis intervention and trauma-informed care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jasmin Garcia to our Behavioral Health team,” said Evalyne Bryant-Ward, CAPPM, MBA, DBA, Vice President of Ambulatory Services, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center. “Her compassionate approach and broad experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and support the growing mental health needs of our community.”

Garcia earned her Master of Social Work with an advanced standing in Behavioral Health from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. She holds dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Sociology and Social Work from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore and Salisbury University, respectively.

She is dedicated to supporting, advocating for and empowering individuals to achieve long-term stability and self-sufficiency through personalized, evidence-based care.

