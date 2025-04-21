Charles County Public School Board of Education Accepts NSBA Magna Award for CCPS Mental Health Expansion

The Board of Education of Charles County recently received the Magna Award through the National School Board Association (NSBA) on behalf of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) for the expansion of mental health services in the school system.

For 30 years NSBA has recognized exemplary school-system programs and this year CCPS was one of three school systems, nationwide, to be named a grand prize winner.

According to the NSBA website, the 2025 awards focus on innovation in education and districts that solved an educational challenge with creativity and out-of-the-box strategies.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, CCPS saw a significant need for mental health support for students and felt the extension of support was a school-level the responsibility. “Many issues that impact students being ready and focused on learning originate from challenges outside of school,” Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said. “Addressing these issues, by providing additional mental health supports, help students participate effectively in the classroom and foster a more supportive and productive learning environment.” The school system continued to explore possible solutions to the complex problem and came up with four main areas of focus: increasing access to services, embracing remote mental health options, identifying and capturing funding for services, and early intervention screenings.



Through grant funding, CCPS expanded mental health support to students by partnering with a nationwide organization, Hazel Health. With the partnership students in kindergarten through 12th grade have access to in-school telemental health services. Students in Grades 3-12 can also meet with a therapist virtually at home.

From November 2023 to November 2024, 2,071 total remote sessions have been provided along with 906 students referred. “We have seen approximately a 30% reduction from pre-assessment to post-assessment in areas of depression and anxiety of students who are receiving the services,” Mike Blanchard, Psy.D., CCPS director of student services, said.

CCPS has nearly 190 school counselors, psychologists, pupil personnel workers (PPW) and outside providers, providing mental health support to students. With funding through the Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC), CCPS has implemented programs such as the Signs of Suicide (SOS) offered at high schools, Move This World, a social-emotional learning platform for elementary schools and BARK for Schools, an early alert system for student concerns.

“I was so thrilled,” Board Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., said about receiving the Magna Award. “Especially because of why we won the award, for mental health. I was so incredibly proud of the work that our staff has done, Dr. Navarro has done. Recognizing that mental health is just as important as physical health.”

The Board accepted the award on April 5 at the annual NSBA conference in Atlanta.

Learn more about CCPS’ partnership with Hazel Health on the CCPS YouTube channel.

