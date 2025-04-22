Lusby Man Arrested After Admitting to Public Masturbation in St. Mary’s County Target Parking Lot

A Lusby man was arrested last week after he exposed himself in a parking lot outside a retail shopping center in St. Mary’s County, according to charging documents filed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deshunte Jones, 33, of Lusby, was formally charged with indecent exposure following an incident that occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Ross parking lot located at 45225 Worth Avenue in California, Maryland.

According to the statement of probable cause, a female witness reported that she had just returned to her vehicle when she noticed a red Kia sedan pulling up next to her. She observed a Black male, later identified as Jones, sitting in the vehicle with his pants down and exposing his genitals. The witness told authorities she saw the man holding his penis and believed he was masturbating.

Deputies responding to the scene spotted a red Kia Stinger matching the description provided by the witness, driving through the parking lot of the Target store, located in a separate shopping center nearby. Law enforcement officers made contact with the driver, identified through a Maryland-issued driver’s license as Deshunte Jones.

Jones was read his Miranda rights and chose to waive them.

During questioning, Jones admitted to deputies that he has been stopping in various parking lots on his way home from work to masturbate. He stated that earlier that day, he had done so in the Target parking lot, not in the Ross parking lot where the victim had observed the incident. Jones was reportedly wearing tan pants at the time—matching the description provided by the witness.

Jones was arrested at the scene and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He has been charged with one count of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor offense under Maryland Criminal Law. The offense carries a possible penalty of up to three years in jail and/or a fine of $1,000.

He was released a few hours later on his own recognizance, according to court records.

Jones is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s District Court on May 13, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

The case remains open.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

