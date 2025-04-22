Suspect Shot and Killed by Police After Stabbing Two Victims and Setting Apartment on Fire

On Sunday, April 20th, 2025, at approximately 8:20 a.m., Division IV Oxon Hill officers responded to a stabbing call in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway.

Officers discovered two victims, a man and woman, with critical stab wounds. Before fleeing that scene, the suspect also set fire to the apartment. Officers learned the stabbing was domestic-related and the suspect was known to the victims.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the National Harbor where they encountered the suspect in that earlier stabbing above, at St George Boulevard and Potomac Passage. The suspect, who lives at the National Harbor, was still armed with a knife and moved toward an officer. Two officers discharged their duty weapons.

The suspect was struck, officers administered emergency care and he was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later. No officers were hurt.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division has assumed the investigation. Their statement/press release is below.



The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the one-hundred block of St. George Blvd. in Oxon Hill after receiving a 911 call for a report of a shooting or cutting at that location.

Upon arriving on scene, surveillance camera and private dashboard footage shows that multiple officers encountered an adult male with a knife.

The officers gave the man verbal commands, but the man did not comply, and advanced toward one of the officers with the knife. As the officer backed away from the man, he and one other officer discharged their service weapons, striking the man.

The man remained standing, turned, and walked several feet away from the officers, and collapsed.

Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and discharging officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol. The officers on scene were equipped with body-worn cameras which recorded the incident. The IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident.

There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

Photo is courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

