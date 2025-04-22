St. Mary’s County Postal Worker Buys First-Ever Ticket and Wins $50,000 Prize

A St. Mary’s County man is the latest to win a Big Money top prize. He told officials that his $50,000 ticket – delivered by his first-ever Lottery purchase – will likely be the last he’ll ever buy. “What are the chances that I’ll ever do this well again,” the federal employee joked.

The Southern Maryland resident was shopping with his mother last week in Waldorf, the Shoppers grocery store, to be exact. “My Mom plays the Lottery, so when we walked past the vending machine she suggested that I finally try one.” After she pointed out Big Money as a good choice, the pair returned to the car where Mom showed him the Lottery “ropes.”

The moment he saw the match that made him $50,000 richer the Lottery rookie was hit by a wave of shock and emotion. “I can only describe it as an intense rush.”

Big Money arrived in Lottery retailers in early February. This top-prize win is the $5 scratch-off game’s third to be claimed, leaving four in circulation. Ten $5,000 second-tier prizes also remain available.

Shoppers, located at 1170 Smallwood Drive, also has reason to celebrate. Selling the top-prize ticket has earned the Charles County business a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

As he left Lottery headquarters, our St. Mary’s County winner admitted that we might in fact see him again. “Maybe I’ll try a Mega Millions or Powerball ticket. Maybe the luck will still be with me.”