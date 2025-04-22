Two Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision in Callaway

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 10:25 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Hayden Lane in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving five vehicles with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find at least three vehicles in the roadway. Upon further investigation, firefighters located four vehicles in the lanes of Point Lookout Road and one in the parking lot of a business, with three patients for evaluation.

At least 3 patients denied transported. Two occupants were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation, according to witnesses, the white SUV (which was not struck/damaged) was stopped in the Northbound lane of Point Lookout Road attempting to make an illegal left turn into the Dollar General, which caused the chain reaction crash.

It is unknown if any traffic citations were issued to the SUV’s operator, updates will be provided when they become available.

