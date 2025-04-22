Calvert County Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, May 2, 2025

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR), Therapeutic Recreation Services, invites the community to participate in the annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament on Friday, May 2, at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.

The tournament beings at 9 a.m. This fun-filled event raises funds to help individuals with special needs participate in life-enriching programs offered through CCPR.

The $90 per person entry fee includes green fees, a cart, lunch and prizes. Participants of all skill levels are welcome, and the tournament is open to the public. Community members, businesses and organizations are encouraged to register individually or as a team.



Sponsorship opportunities are also available, including hole sponsors, beverage sponsors, food sponsors and sponsor-a-golfer options for differently abled participants.

Register online at calvertcounty.perfectmind.com using activity #25-470660.

For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact the Therapeutic Recreation office at 410-535-1600, ext. 8203, 8204 or 8205.

