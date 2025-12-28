UPDATE: Officers Face No Charges After Fleeing Suspect Runs Red Light Causing Fatal Crash

UPDATE 12/28/2025: Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced his decision not to seek charges in the Friday, March 21, 2025 fatal officer-involved vehicle collision that occurred in Landover, Prince George’s County, Maryland.

On March 21, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Seat Pleasant Police Department (SPPD) officers conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai sedan.

The driver of the Hyundai initially complied by stopping for the officers, and then eventually fled. The officers immediately alerted dispatch via radio of the driver’s actions and initiated a pursuit which was terminated within approximately 30 seconds.

Several nearby Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) patrol officers who heard the SPPD radio call observed the Hyundai pull into a gas station. As the Hyundai was leaving the gas station, one PGPD officer activated his lights and briefly pursued the car, but the driver of the Hyundai did not stop.

Supervisors called off the pursuit, and within seconds the PGPD officer turned off his lights and discontinued pursuit of the Hyundai.

Shortly thereafter, the Hyundai ran a red light and collided with an uninvolved Nissan SUV that was traveling through the intersection. The driver of the Hyundai and a juvenile passenger in the Nissan were transported to area hospitals, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Patricia Riddick, the driver of the Nissan, was also transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) began investigating the fatal officer-involved vehicle collision on Friday, March 21, 2025, and concluded its investigation on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officer in this case.

A copy of the IID’s detailed investigative findings and analysis of relevant legal issues can be found in its declination report.





UPDATE 4/22/2025: The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released the body-worn and dashboard camera footage from the fatal police-involved collision involving the Prince George’s County Police Department that occurred on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Landover, Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The decedent is identified as 34-year-old Patricia Riddick.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal collision

3/22/2025: The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal police-involved collision that occurred in Landover, Prince George’s County, Maryland on Friday night.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Friday, March 21, 2025, at approximately 7:30 pm, an officer with the Seat Pleasant Police Department (SPPD) attempted a traffic stop on a Genesis sedan in the 6300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped, however, the driver of the Genesis fled from the officer during the stop.

The officer issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert to area law enforcement with the vehicle description.

Several minutes later, Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officers encountered the Genesis at a nearby gas station located in the 6700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway, activated their emergency equipment, and attempted to stop the car as it traveled eastbound on Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway. However, the driver refused to stop, and a brief pursuit ensued.

A short time later, the driver of the Genesis collided with an uninvolved Nissan SUV, driven by an adult woman with a juvenile passenger, at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway and Belle Haven Drive in Landover.

The woman and juvenile were transported to area hospitals. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The juvenile was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Genesis was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

The involved officers were equipped with body-worn camera and the vehicles were equipped with dash cameras. The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and any involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol.



